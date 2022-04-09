IPL 2022: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians - Head-to-head record, trivia, stats and squads

Royal Challengers Bangalore will be looking to continue their winning run while Mumbai Indians aim to register their first victory of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 as they face each other on Saturday.

Here’s all you need to know about the RCB vs MI encounter in IPL 2022 -

Head-to-head

These two sides have faced each other 29 times in total with Mumbai Indians holding a slim 17-12 advantage over RCB. However, in the last four matches, RCB has emerged victorious three times.

Also read | IPL 2022: Jadeja makes 150th appearance, joins Dhoni and Raina in elite list

Stats

Jasprit Bumrah enjoys a brilliant record against both Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell. While Kohli has fell victim to him four times, Bumrah has successful in dismissing Maxwell five times in the IPL. When it comes to the Mumbai Indians batting, Rohit Sharma has the third lowest average (27.90) and the fourth worst Strike Rate (126.98) among openers who have played 20 innings or more since 2019.

Trivia

Dinesh Karthik has been playing the role of a finisher to perfection for Royal Challengers Bangalore this season and he has not been dismissed once till now this season and he boasts of a SR of 204.54.

Also read | 'There is no Dhoni': Shastri backs RCB star to return in India's squad

Squads

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis, Dinesh Karthik, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mohammed Siraj, Shahbaz Ahmed, Sherfane Rutherford, David Willey, Finn Allen (wk), Anuj Rawat (wk), Josh Hazlewood, Jason Behrendorff, Siddharth Kaul, Karn Sharma, Akash Deep, Mahipal Lomror, Chama V Milind, Rajat Patidar, Aneeshwar Gautam, Suyash Prabhudessai

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Suryakumar Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Tim David, Jaydev Unadkat, Tymal Mills, Jofra Archer (unavailable & injured), Riley Meredith, Daniel Sams, Fabian Allen, Mayank Markande, Murugan Ashwin, Basil Thampi, Anmolpreet Singh, Dewald Brevis, Tilak Varma, Aryan Juyal (wk), Arjun Tendulkar, Ramandeep Singh, Rahul Buddhi, Hrithik Shokeen, Sanjay Yadav, Arshad Khan