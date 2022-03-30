IPL 2022: RCB vs KKR - Head to head record, trivia, stats and squads

Shreyas Iyer-led Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will be aiming for their second win in a row when they take on Faf du Plessis's Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in their second game of the ongoing IPL 2022. The two sides will meet at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Thursday (March 30).

While KKR got their campaign off to a flyer with a comprehensive victory over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their opening game of the season last week, RCB lost their opener against Punjab Kings by five wickets after failing to defend a total of 205 runs in what was a disappointing performance from their bowlers.

Despite their losing start, RCB will take a lot of positive from their game against Punjab Kings as skipper Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli both looked in tremendous touch. They would be concerned about their bowling after a poor show against Punjab but RCB have amazing depth in their bowling attack and will be hopeful of the likes of Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel and Wanindu Hasaranga finding their rhythm soon.

KKR, on the other hand, lack quality in their pace attack despite Umesh Yadav starting the tournament on a confident note. While Umesh was among the wickets, Shivam Mavi was taken to the cleaners in the death overs by MS Dhoni. RCB batters can exploit KKR's weakness in the pace department and once again look to put on a big total on the board.

Here is all you need to know about the IPL 2022 clash between KKR and RCB:

Head to Head:

Kolkata Knight Riders have a slight edge over Royal Challengers Bangalore in the head-to-head record between the two sides. KKR have won 16 times in 29 meetings between the two teams so far in the history of IPL.

Stats

Sunil Narine and Andre Russell have destructive numbers with the bat against RCB. While Russell has scored at a strike rate of 215.12, Narine has batted with a strike rate of 196.43 against RCB. RCB pacer Mohammed Siraj is yet to pick a wicket in Powerplay in ten IPL matches.

Trivia

Faf du Plessis was the Player of the Match against KKR twice last season while playing for his former side Chennai Super Kings. Du Plessis was also the Player of the Match in the IPL 2021 final between the two sides.

Squads

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shreyas Iyer (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Sam Billings, Sheldon Jackson(w), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakaravarthy, Mohammad Nabi, Chamika Karunaratne, Baba Indrajith, Rinku Singh, Anukul Roy, Pratham Singh, Abhijeet Tomar, Rasikh Salam, Aman Hakim Khan, Ashok Sharma, Ramesh Kumar

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik(w), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, David Willey, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Siddarth Kaul, Karn Sharma, Chama V Milind, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Luvnith Sisodia, Aneeshwar Gautam