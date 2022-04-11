IPL 2022: R Ashwin breaks silence, explains reason behind decision to 'retire out' during RR vs LSG clash

R Ashwin left many surprised as he decided to retire out while batting during his side Rajasthan Royals (RR)'s clash against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 on Sunday (April 10). Ashwin became the first batter in the history of IPL to retire out during a game as he walked off the pitch voluntarily without getting dismissed or injured.

Ashwin, who came out to bat at number six for RR in their clash against LSG, was batting on 28 off 23 balls when he decided to walk off the pitch retired out and allowed Riyan Parag to take the strike. Parag went on to score 8 off just 4 balls including a six. His runs proved crucial for RR as they went on to beat LSG by just 3 runs after successfully defending the total of 165 runs.

Ashwin recently opened up on his decision to retire out in the 19th over and said it was a 'moment thing'. Ashwin explained in football terms how T20 is a team game and such decisions can sometimes help the team in turning around the result of a game.

"It was an in the moment thing," Ashwin told Cricbuzz on his decision to retire out. "T20 is more a team game than we all know. It is almost as much as football. The goal scorers are like your opening batter or wicket-takers. But they are worth it only if your goalkeeper or defenders are ready to do what it takes," he added.

As per the rules, a batter can retire any time during the game and walk off the pitch if he wants to and he is considered retired out in such a case. However, as per the laws, if the batter has decided to retire without any injury or illness, he can return in that innings to bat again only after the consent of the opposition captain.

Rajasthan Royals head coach Kumar Sangakkara was also asked about Ashwin's decision post the game and he revealed it was a joint call taken by both the spinner and the RR management. He also lauded Ashwin for sacrificing his wicket and for his excellent bowling performance.

"Ashwin himself was asking from the field as well, and we had discussed it just before that, as to what we would do," Sangakkara said.

After scoring 28 off 23 balls, Ashwin bowled an economical spell conceding 20 runs off his four overs. Yuzvendra Chahal was the pick of the bowlers for RR as he claimed a four-wicket haul to help his side restrict LSG to 162/8 in the 166-run chase to win the game by just three runs.