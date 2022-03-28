IPL 2022 points table: Gujarat Titans grab fourth spot with victory over Lucknow Super Giants

Gujarat Titans rode brilliant performances from Rahul Tewatia and Mohammed Shami to start their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 campaign with a five-wicket victory over fellow debutants Lucknow Super Giants in Mumbai on Monday. Thanks to the victory, they claimed the fourth spot in the points table with a net run rate of 0.286 while the Lucknow franchise are currently in fifth position.

Delhi Capitals continue to grab the top position with NRR of 0.914 followed by Punjab Kings (0.697) who defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore and the third position goes to Kolkata Knight Riders.

In the second half of the points table, defending champions CSK are currently in the sixth position followed by RCB and Mumbai Indians. The two remaining teams in the competition - Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals - will play their opening match of the season on Tuesday.

On Monday, Ayush Badoni and Deepak Hooda slammed fifties to guide Lucknow Super Giants to a total of 158/6 in 20 overs. The Lucknow franchise was off to a horrible start as Mohammed Shami took three wickets within the first 10 overs to leave them tottering. However, the two youngsters showed a lot of character to fight back and Krunal Pandya played a 13-ball-21 cameo at the end.

In reply, Gujarat Titans were provided a good foundation by Matthew Wade and Hardik Pandya who were dismissed after getting good starts. However, Rahul Tewatia (40 off 24 balls) stitched together a brilliant performance with David Miller (30 off 21 balls) to guide the Gujarat Titans to victory.