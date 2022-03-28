IPL 2022: Catch of the tournament? Shubman Gill plucks a stunner against Gujarat Titans - WATCH

Shubman Gill pulled off possibly the catch of the tournament till now to dismiss Evin Lewis during Gujarat Lions’ Indian Premier League encounter against Lucknow Super Giants on Monday.

Lucknow Super Giants were already rocked by the dismissal of their two openers – KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock – after a brilliant spell of bowling by Mohammed Shami and the catch turned the game even more in Gujarat Lions’ favour as they dominated proceedings from the beginning.

Catch of the season- shubman gill 💥 pic.twitter.com/3igSWYpRse — depressed gill fan (@ceoofgilledits) March 28, 2022 ×

During the fourth over of the match, Varun Aaron pitched it short against Lewis who rocked back into the crease to play to pull shot. However, the ball hurried on to the bat and ended up miscuing his shot towards the deep mid-wicket region. Gill started running backwards from mid-wicket and he was able to complete a brilliant catch which earned him praise from the crowd and his teammates.

Shubman Gill was released by the Kolkata Knight Riders after a prolonged partnership with the franchise but before he could go under the hammer in the mega auction earlier this year, the Gujarat Lions franchise decided to retain him along with Hardik Pandya and Rashid Khan.

Gujarat Lions went with four overseas options in their season opener – Lockie Ferguson, David Miller, Rashid Khan and Matthew Wade. While, on the other hand, Lucknow Super Giants used just three of their overseas players – Quinton de Kock, Evin Lewis and Dushmantha Chameera.

Earlier, Gujarat Lions won the toss and opted the field at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.