IPL 2022, PBKS vs GT, Live Streaming: When and where to watch Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans?

Mayank Agarwal-led Punjab Kings will take on undefeated Gujarat Titans in match 16 of the IPL 2022. PBKS defeated defending champions Chennai Super Kings in their last match while GT overcame Delhi's challenge by 14 runs.

Sri Lanka's Bhanuka Rajapaksa is likely to retain his place after delivering good performances in the previous games which means star England batsman Jonny Bairstow will have to wait.

Liam Livingstone vs Rashid Khan could be a tense clash while all eyes will be on GT's top order. With two wins in two matches, Gujarat's XI looks more or less settled.

Let's take a look at the means on how to live stream or view the match:

Where is the IPL 2022 match between Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans taking place?

The IPL 2022 match between Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans will take place at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai.

What time does the IPL 2022 match between Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans begin?

The IPL 2022 match between Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans begins at 7:30 PM IST on Friday, April 8.

Where and how to watch live coverage of the IPL 2022 match between Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans?

The IPL 2022 match between Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD. The online streaming of the IPL 2022 match between PBKS vs GT will be available on Hotstar.