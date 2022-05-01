IPL 2022: MS Dhoni breaks Rahul Dravid's impressive record on return as Chennai Super Kings skipper

It was the return for MS Dhoni as the Chennai Super Kings skipper as they faced Sunrisers Hyderabad and the veteran wicket-keeper batsman added a major accolade to his name on Sunday.

Dhoni became the oldest Indian cricketer to captain a side in T20 cricket as he led the CSK team at the age of 40 years 298 days. The feat previously belonged to Rahul Dravid who captained Rajasthan Royals at 40 years and 268 days. Sunil Joshi, Anil Kumble and Sourav Ganguly are also part of the list.

Dhoni took over the CSK captaincy once again after Ravindra Jadeja stepped down from the position after the previous match. Jadeja became the skipper ahead of the 2022 season but a disappointing run in the tournament and a dip in personal form resulted in Dhoni taking charge once again.

Also read | 'You will definitely see me in yellow jersey': Dhoni opens up on CSK future

"You will definitely see me in the yellow jersey [next year], whether this yellow jersey or some other yellow jersey, that's a different thing," MS Dhoni said during the toss ahead of the SRH encounter.

CSK are currently in ninth spot in the IPL points table with just two wins from eight matches and they have the second worst net run rate in the competition till now – better than only Mumbai Indians.

"The kind of catches we have dropped are not the ones you can practise. With the ball, we don't want to bowl big overs, 18 runs are okay but not 24-25 runs,” he explained.

Ruturaj Gaikwad scored 99 and Devon Conway slammed an unbeaten 85 as Chennai Super Kings posted a massive total of 202 for the loss of two wickets against Sunrisers Hyderabad.