Ruturaj Gaikwad completes 1000 runs in IPL for Chennai Super Kings, equals Sachin Tendulkar in elite list

Ruturaj Gaikwad created history by becoming the joint fastest Indian batsman to score 1000 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL) as he reached the massive milestone during the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday. The opener equalled the record set by legend Sachin Tendulkar.

Gaikwad, who fell just one run short of a well-deserved century, was able to reach the milestone in just 31 matches – the same number of matches taken by Tendulkar.

In the process, he surpassed big names like Suresh Raina (34), Devdutt Pallikal (35) and Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant (35).

Gaikwad looked in brilliant form as he slammed 99 off just 57 balls with the help of six fours and six maximums. He fell agonisingly short of his second IPL century and as a result, he became the fifth batsman to be dismissed on 99 in IPL.

The other batsmen who missed out on their centuries by just one run are Virat Kohli, Prithvi Shaw, Ishan Kishan and West Indies international Chris Gayle.

The youngster stitched together an impressive 182-run partnership for the opening wicket on Sunday as Conway also scored 85 off just 55 balls. This was the best partnership for CSK in IPL history as they went past the 181-stand between Shane Watson and Faf Du Plessis against Punjab Kings.

Overall, this was the fourth best opening partnership in the IPL with the top spot belonging to the duo of Jonny Bairstow and David Warner who added 185 runs for Sunrisers Hyderabad during their 2019 encounter against Royal Challengers Bangalore.