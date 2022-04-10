IPL 2022: KKR vs DC - Head to head record, trivia, stats and predicted playing XIs

Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals (DC) will be desperately looking to bounce back to winning ways when they lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 on Sunday (April 10). DC, who got off to a winning start with a 4-wicket victory against Mumbai Indians in their opening game, have faced back-to-back defeats in their last two games.

Delhi Capitals suffered a heartbreaking six-wicket defeat against Lucknow Super Giants in their last game after failing to defend a total of 149 runs. Despite getting a good start in the game, DC's middle-order failed to score quickly as they could only manage a moderate total on the board.

However, Pant & Co. were touted as favourites to defend the total with the return of pacer Anrich Nortje. But Quinton de Kock went on to play a sensational knock of 52-ball 80 and took Nortje to the cleaners to help his side get over the line. DC will be hoping to not repeat the mistakes with the bat and the ball against KKR on Sunday.

While DC have lost their last two games, KKR have managed back-to-back wins in their last two matches. Australian pacer Pat Cummins' return has not only bolstered KKR's pace attack but has also strengthened their batting line-up significantly. KKR will be hoping to continue their winning run against DC on Sunday.

KKR skipper Iyer will be up against Delhi Capitals for the first time in charge of his new side. Iyer, who led DC from 2018 to 2020, was the first captain to take DC to an IPL final in 2020. He was replaced by Pant as captain last year and will have a point to prove against his former team.

Here is all you need to know about KKR vs DC clash in IPL 2022:

Head to head:

Kolkata Knight Riders have an edge over Delhi Capitals when it comes to the head-to-head record between the two teams in IPL. KKR have 16 wins compared to DC's 12 in total 28 meetings between the two teams.

Stats

The strike rate of openers Ajinkya Rahane and Venkatesh Iyer in the Powerplay has been a huge concern for KKR this season. While Rahane has strck at 101.85 in the Powerplay, Iyer has scored at a poor rate of 87.04 in the first six overs. However, with a fifty in the last game, Iyer will be high on confidence against DC.

Trivia

Delhi Capitals have taken the fewest wickets in the Powerplay among all teams this season. They have managed only 1 wicket in the Powerplay so far in their first three games in IPL 2022.

Predicted playing XIs

DC: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Rishabh Pant (w/c), Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Anrich Nortje

KKR: Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Sam Billings (w), Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Umesh Yadav, Rasikh Salam, Varun Chakravarthy

