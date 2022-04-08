IPL 2022: Jonny Bairstow to debut? Punjab Kings predicted XI against Gujarat Titans

Punjab Kings will look to extend their winning run as they take on Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 on Friday. The Punjab team started their tournament with a win over Royal Challengers Bangalore but were outplayed by Kolkata Knight Riders in the very next match.

In the previous encounter, they were once again the better team with both bat and ball as they rode an all-round show from Liam Livingstone to defeat Chennai Super Kings by 54 runs.

The inclusion of the two youngsters – Jitesh Sharma and Vaibhav Arora – has yielded brilliant results for the side and one more change is expected in the playing XI for the game against Gujarat Titans.

Mayank Agarwal and Shikhar Dhawan are expected to open the innings with England international Jonny Bairstow likely to make his IPL debut in place of Sri Lanka’s Bhanuka Rajapaksa.

Liam Livingstone was the hero for Punjab Kings in their last encounter and he will be retaining his spot in the middle order along with youngster Jitesh Sharma, Shahrukh Khan and Odean Smith.

In the bowling department, the young duo of Vaibhav Arora and Arshdeep Singh will once again be the two pillars of the pace attack along with the massive experience of Kagiso Rabada. Rahul Chahar, who has taken six wickets in three games till now, is expected to be the main spin option.

Punjab Kings predicted XI: Mayank Agarwal, Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma, Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora, Arshdeep Singh