IPL 2022: 'He may bring some good luck' - Former India skipper urges MI to play Arjun Tendulkar

Former Indian cricket team skipper believes that Mumbai Indians should give chances to players like Tim David and Arjun Tendulkar in order to break the pattern of their performance as the five-time champions slumped to their sixth loss in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Saturday.

“You have to try some new players, like you can give a chance to Arjun as well, who has been doing well, maybe Tendulkar name on the field can bring them good luck. If you have picked David for such a high price, and if he is not playing, there is no use of him being in the squad. If you have players, you just can’t make them sit along, that will be injustice to the player as well.

“If the things are not happening, they can try different players, as most of the teams have not played them, and the team can succeed,” said Azharuddin on ‘Not Just Cricket Show’ on CricTracker.

David was a costly buy for the Mumbai Indians picked him for INR 82.5 million while Sachin Tendulkar’s son Arjun was picked for INR 3 million.

When asked about the problems with the current playing XI, Azharuddin pointed out that the lack of a quality bowler alongside Jasprit Bumrah has been a major concern for MI. Jofra Archer was ruled out of this year’s tournament due to injury and his absence has created a number of problems.

“They have packed their batting, but have left a void in the bowling unit. They are over-dependent on Bumrah, but you cannot put so much pressure on him, he is also a human. Sometimes he can go for runs as well. They can try him in the 1st over itself, because if he comes in the 2nd or 3rd over, the batters have settled down a bit and can go for maybe 20 off two overs, and it can have a big impact,” Azharuddin asserted.