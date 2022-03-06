IPL 2022 Group A schedule: A look at complete fixtures of MI, KKR, RR, DC, Lucknow Super Giants

The complete schedule for the league stage of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season was announced by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Sunday (March 06). The season is all set to get underway from March 26 with defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) taking on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the season-opener.

While Chennai Super Kings are in Group B, KKR are part of Group A for the IPL 2022 season. The league will be played in a new format this year with the ten teams having been divided in two groups of five each. While CSK are headlining Group B, Mumbai Indians are headlining Group A on the basis of IPL trophies won and finals played.

While Group A constitutes of Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants, Group B has CSK, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans. Each team will play twice against the four teams in their respective group and, the team in the same row in the other group. They will play once against the rest four teams of the other group.

Group A Group B Mumbai Indians Chennai Super Kings Kolkata Knight Riders Sunrisers Hyderabad Rajasthan Royals Royal Challengers Bangalore Delhi Capitals Punjab Kings Lucknow Super Giants Gujarat Titans

Here we take a look at the complete schedule of all five teams in Group A for IPL 2022:

Mumbai Indians

Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians will begin their IPL 2022 campaign against Delhi Capitals on March 27 before taking on Rajasthan Royals in their second game on April 2nd. They will play their last game against Delhi Capitals on May 21.

Kolkata Knight Riders

Kolkata Knight Riders will open their IPL 2022 campaign against defending champions Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium on March 26. KKR will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore next on March 30. They will plat their last game against Rising Lucknow Super Giants on May 18.

Rajasthan Royals

Rajasthan Royals will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in their opening game of the season at the MCA Stadium in Pune on March 29. They will play Mumbai Indians in their second game on April 02. RR will play their final league game against CSK on May 20.

Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals will open their IPL 2022 campaign against five-time champions Mumbai Indians on March 27 before taking on Gujarat Titans in their second game on April 02. DC will play their last league game against CSK on May 08.

Lucknow Super Giants

Lucknow Super Giants will open their IPL 2022 campaign against Gujarat Titans on March 28 before locking horns with Chennai Super Kings in their second game on March 31. They will play their last league game against KKR on May 18.