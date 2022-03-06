IPL 2022 Group B schedule: A look at complete fixtures of CSK, SRH, RCB, PBKS and Gujarat Titans

The 2022 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is all set to kick off from March 26 with MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings (CSK) set to lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the opening game of the season. The two finalists from last year will play the first game of IPL 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

With IPL 2022 set to be played in a new format this year, the ten teams have been divided into two groups ahead of the news season. The teams have been divided on the basis of IPL titles won and finals played. While CSK are headlining Group B with four IPL trophies under their belt, five-time champions Mumbai Indians are headlining Group B.

Each of the ten teams will play 14 games each in the league stage of IPL 2022. Each team will play twice against the four other teams of their group and one team from the other group, who are placed in the same row as them, and once against the other four teams in the other group. Here is a look at the two groups for IPL 2022 season.

Here is a look at the two groups for IPL 2022:

Group A Group B Mumbai Indians Chennai Super Kings Kolkata Knight Riders Sunrisers Hyderabad Rajasthan Royals Royal Challengers Bangalore Delhi Capitals Punjab Kings Lucknow Super Giants Gujarat Titans

Also Read: IPL 2022 complete schedule announced - MS Dhoni's CSK to take on KKR in season-opener

Defending champions Chennai Super Kings are part of Group B along with the likes of Sunrisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans. Here is a look at the complete schedule of all teams in Group B for IPL 2022.

Chennai Super Kings

MS Dhoni's CSK will open their IPL 2022 campaign against Kolkata Knight Riders on March 26 before taking on Punjab Kings in their next game. CSK will play their final game against Rajasthan Royals on 20th May.

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Sunrisers Hyderabad will open their campaignagainst Rajasthan Royals at the MCA Stadium in Pune before locking horns with Lucknow Super Giants at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on April 04. Sunrisers will play their last game against Punjab Kings on May 22.

Also Read: IPL 2022 new format explained: Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings headline two groups

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Royal Challengers Bangalore will begin their IPL 2022 campaign against Punjab Kings on March 27 before playing Kolkata Knight Riders at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on March 30. RCB will play their last game against Gujarat Titans on May 19.

Punjab Kings

Punjab Kings will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in their first game of the season on March 27. Punjab Kings will then play KKR in their second game of the season in Mumbai. Their last league game will be against Sunrisers Hyderabad on May 22nd.

Gujarat Titans

Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans will open their IPL 2022 campaign against Lucknow Super Giants at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 28. Both the debutants will play their respective first game of the season against each other. Gujarat Titans will play their last game against RCB on May 19.

March 28: Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants, 7.30PM, Wankhede Stadium

April 2: Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals, 7.30PM, MCA Stadium - Pune

April 8: Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans, 7:30PM, Brabourne Stadium - CCI

April 11: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans, 7:30 PM, DY Patil Stadium

April 14: Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans, 7:30 PM, DY Patil Stadium

April 17: Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings, 7:30 PM, MCA Stadium - Pune

April 23, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans, 3:30 PM, DY Patil Stadium

April 27, Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 7:30 PM, Wankhede Stadium

April 30, Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 3:30 PM, Brabourne Stadium - CCI

May 3, Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings, 7:30 PM, DY Patil Stadium

May 6, Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians, 7:30 PM, Brabourne Stadium - CCI

May 10, Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans, 7:30 PM, MCA Stadium - Pune

May 15, Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans, 3:30 PM, Wankhede Stadium

May 19, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans, 7:30 PM, Wankhede Stadium