IPL 2022: Former England cricketer praises Hardik Pandya's captaincy style for Gujarat Titans

Hardik Pandya has started life as the Gujarat Titans captain on a positive note as his side won both of their initial games in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. Hardik has shouldered the responsibility of batting at No.4 and he is also bowling his entire quota of four overs after recovering from injury.

Former England spinner Graeme Swann was impressed by Hardik during Gujarat Titans’ win over Delhi Capitals and he lauded the all-rounder for his captaincy style on the field.

"He is like a kid who has been made captain of a U-15 team. Boy! Isn't he doing it well, I was very, very impressed with his captaincy. He has got an aura and personality; he owns himself to leading other men. He looks calm, he always looks calculated," Swann told Star Sports.

Pandya did not bowl for quite some time after getting injured but this season, he has returned to bowling around 135 km/h and that has added a new layer to the Gujarat Titans attack.

Swann praised his bowling during the ongoing IPL season and said that it is one of the reasons behind his franchise’s good start in the competition.

"His bowling itself is good. We are never allowed to ask about his bowling and he has put all the talks about his fitness to rest. He has worked hard on his fitness; he has gotten back to a 100 percent. He was bowling quick. He was very, very impressive. He is one of the main reasons why Gujarat have put 2 wins already," Swann added while speaking about Pandya’s bowling performance.