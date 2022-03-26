IPL 2022: Former CSK star has his say on Ravindra Jadeja's captaincy appointment

MS Dhoni has been captaining the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) side since the start of Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2008. However, the veteran wicket-keeper batsman decided to step down from his position and he was replaced with all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja ahead of the 2022 season.

Former CSK cricketer Subramaniam Badrinath believes that Jadeja has improved a lot as all all-round cricketer but his captaincy is something ‘to be looked at’ as he has never done it before.

"Jadeja has always been a bowler but in the last two years, he has improved as a batsman tremendously. The biggest part of his game in which he has improved is his batting. His batting has made him a proper all-rounder, a proper 3D cricketer", the 41-year-old said told Times Now.

"Now there's a fourth dimension as well. He will be a 4D cricketer because captaincy is also there. The only thing is that he has never led any team, even in First-Class cricket. That is the only thing that needs to be looked at. As for his value to the team, we all know it."

"The thing is, he already has the load. He has to be fielding in the hotspot. He has to do bowling, batting, and now there's captaincy also", he further added while taking about the developement.”

Jadeja had a brilliant run of form in the Test series against Sri Lanka and thanks to his brilliant show, he was able to claim the top spot in the ICC all-rounders rankings ahead of the new season.

CSK will begin their IPL 2022 campaign against last year's finalists Kolkata Knight Riders on Saturday.