IPL 2022: Dwaine Pretorius reveals MS Dhoni's advice during CSK's tense run-chase vs MI

Match 33 of IPL 2022 saw a thrilling clash between defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and the five-time winners Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Dr. DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai on Thursday evening (April 21). Opting to bowl first, Ravindra Jadeja-led CSK restricted MI to 155-7, who rode on Tilak Verma's 55* after early strikes from Mukesh Choudhary.

In reply, CSK were 88 for 3 and remained in the hunt courtesy Robin Uthappa's 25-ball 30 and Ambati Rayudu's stay in the middle (who departed for a 35-ball 40). However, CSK were soon reduced to 106-6, courtesy Daniel Sams' 4 for 30, as the onus fell on Dwaine Pretorius and MS Dhoni in the final overs. The South African played a crucial 14-ball 22 before former Chennai captain Dhoni finished off proceedings with an unbeaten 28 off 13 balls to take CSK home on the final ball of the contest.

ALSO READ | Can we request MS Dhoni to come out of retirement for T20 WC, says ex-India pacer after CSK beat MI

After the match, Pretorius explained how Dhoni's presence helped him and revealed the wicketkeeper-batter's advice to him during his handy knock.

"Unbelievable. He's the master at finishing off games and he did it again tonight. I wanted to go for that scoop shot in the first over against (Jasprit) Bumrah (his third), but he (Dhoni) said, 'Wait, wait, wait'. I waited and the next over I said, 'Now I'm going.' And he said to go for it. I went for it. We knew we needed five boundaries, no dots and we could get over the line. I'm working hard and just glad I could contribute to a win to the team today and hopefully we can win a few more," said Pretorius.

Pretorius had played a memorable scoop shot -- in the penultimate over bowled by Bumrah -- during his 14-ball 22 which helped CSK narrow down the equation before Dhoni's late blitz.

ALSO READ | IPL 2022: Ravindra Jadeja bows down to MS Dhoni after thrilling victory over Mumbai Indians - WATCH

CSK have now earned their second win in IPL 2022 and remain at the penultimate position in the points table. MI, on the other hand, have succumed to their seventh defeat in a row and have now endured the worst-ever start by a team in an IPL season (losing their first seven games).