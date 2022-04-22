Can we request MS Dhoni to come out of retirement for T20 WC, says ex-India pacer after CSK beat MI

MS Dhoni produced a masterclass finish as the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) beat Mumbai Indians (MI) by three wickets at the Dr. DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai in match 33 of IPL 2022, on Thursday evening (April 21). Opting to bowl first, CSK rode on Mukesh Choudhary's 3 for 19 as they restricted the Rohit Sharma-led MI franchise for 155-7, who relied on Tilak Verma's 55* and cameos from Kieron Pollard-Jaydev Unadkat.

In reply, CSK's run-chase was held by Robin Uthappa (25-ball 30) and Ambati Rayudu's 35-ball 40 before they were reduced from 88/3 to 106-6. The onus was on Dwaine Pretorius (14-ball 22) and Dhoni (an unbeaten 28 off 13 balls) as CSK somehow managed to pull off a heist with a last-ball four to seal the run-chase. While Pretorius took on Jasprit Bumrah, Dhoni got his eye in and rotated strike before going berserk in the final over, off Unadkat.

Following yet another finishing class from Dhoni, India's former pacer RP Singh -- who was Men in Blue's leading wicket-taker in their victorious run in the 2007 T20 World Cup -- has made a special request to 'Thala' Dhoni.

Singh took to his official Twitter handle and wrote, "Can we request @msdhoni to come out from retirement for T20 World Cup! #Dhoni #Mahi #MIvsCSK".

India have so far tasted success at the T20 World Cup only once, during the inaugural season under the leadership of Dhoni. In the last edition, Virat Kohli-led India bowed out of the Super 12.

After CSK earned their second win of IPL 2022, skipper Ravindra Jadeja was all praise for his predecessor Dhoni. At the post-match presentation, he told, "We were very tense the way game was going. But the great finisher of the game was still there, so we knew we had a chance. He's still here and doing it for us."