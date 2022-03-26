IPL 2022: CSK's Ravindra Jadeja registers unique record in opener against KKR

MS Dhoni has been the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper since the Indian Premier League (IPL) started way back in 2008. The veteran wicket-keeper batsman had a brilliant run as CSK captain and he guided the franchise to four IPL titles and two Champions League T20 titles during his time.

However, this season will be different as all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja succeeded him as the CSK skipper after Dhoni decided to step down from the position ahead of the 2022 season.

Both Jadeja and Dhoni were retained by the franchise ahead of the mega auction along with Moeen Ali and opener Ruturaj Gaikwad who was the top scorer for the side in the 2021 season.

Jadeja had to wait 200 games to get his first game as captain - a record in the IPL. The previous record belonged to Manish Pandey who played 153 games before leading Sunrisers Hyderabad.

200 – Ravindra Jadeja

153 – Manish Pandey

137 – Kieron Pollard

111 – Ravichandran Ashwin

107 – Sanju Samson

103 – Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Chennai Super Kings went with four overseas players in the form of Devon Conway, Dwayne Bravo, Adam Milne and Mitchell Santner. They are missing the services of Deepak Chahar who is suffering from a quadriceps injury while Moeen Ali arrived late due to visa complications.

"Big shoes to fill in. Happy and excited for the new role,” Jadeja said at the toss.

Jadeja had a great run in form during the Test series against Sri Lanka and thanks to his brilliant show, he claimed the top spot in the ICC Test rankings for all-rounders.