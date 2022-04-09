IPL 2022: CSK vs SRH - Head to head record, trivia, stats and predicted playing XIs

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will be desperately looking to get off the mark in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 when they lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their fourth game of the season at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday (April 09). CSK have had the worst possible start to their title defence campaign under new captain Ravindra Jadeja with three back-to-back defeats in their first three games.

Sunrisers Hyderabad too have had a woeful start to their campaign as they currently sit at the bottom of the points table with no points from their first two games. SRH have lost their first two games in a row and will be searching for their first win of the season against a struggling CSK side tonight.

While CSK's bowling attack has struggled in the absence of Deepak Chahar, the batters too have disappointed so far. Opener Ruturaj Gaikwad and senior batter Amabati Rayudu are yet to fire this season while captain Ravindra Jadeja has failed to finish games despite taking added responsibility by promoting himself in the batting order.

SRH too have gone batting heavy in both their games this season but the batters have failed to fire as a unit. While skipper Kane Williamson is yet to make an impact, the likes of Nicholas Pooran, Abhishek Sharma and Rahul Tripathi too have failed to get going.

However, at the DY Patil Stadium where the pacers are expected to get help from the pitch, SRH will be optimistic about their chances considering the quality in their pace department. The likes of Umran Malik, T Natarajan and Bhuvneshwar Kumar can trouble the CSK batters and will be hoping to secure the first win for their side tonight.

Also Read: CSK vs SRH, IPL 2022 today match prediction: Who will win Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad clash?

Here is all you need to know about CSK vs SRH clash in IPL 2022:

Head to head:

Chennai Super Kings have a clear advantage over SUnrisers Hyderabad when it comes to the head-to-head record between the two teams. CSK have won 12 times in 16 meetings between the two teams while SRH have managed only 4 wins.

Stats:

SRH skipper Kane Williamson has a fabulous record against CSK in the IPL. Williamson has scored 318 runs in 10 innings against the defending champions. For CSK, Ambati Rayudu has been a prolific run-getter against SRH with 513 runs in 16 innings.

Also Read: 'There is no MS Dhoni now': Ravi Shastri backs RCB star to return as a finisher in India's T20 WC 2022 squad

Trivia:

CSK opener Robin Uthappa possesses a great record against Washington Sundar in the IPL. Though Sundar did well with the new ball in the Powerplay against Lucknow Super Giants in his side's last game, Uthappa can get CSK off to a flyer if he can take on Sundar early in the innings.

Predicted playing XIs:

CSK: Robin Uthappa, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni, Dwayne Bravo, Dwaine Pretorius, Chris Jordan, Mukesh Choudhary

SRH: Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Kane Williamson, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Washington Sundar, Abdul Samad, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, T Natarajan