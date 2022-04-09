CSK vs SRH, IPL 2022 today match prediction: Who will win Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad clash?

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH will be searching for their first win of the season when they lock horns against each other at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday (April 09). Both CSK and SRH are winless so far in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 and will be desperate to get off the mark.

Taking over from MS Dhoni as the new captain of CSK ahead of the start of IPL 2022, Ravindra Jadeja has not enjoyed a great start to his captaincy stint with the four-time champions. CSK have lost their first three games of the season in a row and are currently placed 8th on the points table with 0 points. SRH, on the other hand, have lost their first two games of the season and are at the bottom of the table.

CSK's biggest concern remains the absence of pacer Deepak Chahar, who is unlikely to feature in the tournament before the last week of April. In his absence, CSK's bowling attack has looked completely unbalanced and the bowlers have been taken to the cleaners on a regular basis.

Opener Ruturaj Gaikwad's form is also a huge concern for the Jadeja-led side. Gaikwad is yet to fire so far this season and his underwhelming performances have seen CSK fail to get off to good starts in their innings. CSK failed to chase down 181 runs against Punjab Kings in their last game and were bundled out for a paltry 126.

Sunrisers Hyderabad too have their own shares of problems this season as their batting unit has failed to deliver as a unit with captain Kane Williamson yet to find his mojo with the willow. Both teams will be keen to redeem themselves and get their first win of the season when they meet each other on Saturday.

CSK vs SRH, IPL 2022 today match prediction:

Chennai Super Kings have struggled to find consistency with the bat and the ball at the same time so far this season but they have the required fire power in their squad to spark a turnaround. CSK will start as favourites against SRH on Saturday and might bagtheir first win of the season.