IPL 2022, CSK vs KKR, Live Streaming: When and where to watch Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders?

Defending champions Chennai Super Kings will face Kolkata Knight Riders in the opening clash of IPL 2022 as this will going to be a repeat of last year's final. CSK won their fourth title in the previous meeting while KKR will look to seek revenge for losing the IPL 2021 final.

Both teams have been slightly affected as some of the overseas players will be joining the team late. Visa issues have delayed star all-rounder Moeen Ali's arrival and he will be unavailable for the first match. KKR will be without the services of Tim Southee and Pat Cummins for the first few games.

But the big news is Mahendra Singh Dhoni stepping down as CSK captain as Ravindra Jadeja will be leading the team from now on. KKR also has a new skipper in Shreyas Iyer who will try to make a winning start to the tournament.

Let's take a look at the means on how to live stream or view the match:

Where is the IPL 2022 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders taking place?

The IPL 2022 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders will take place at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

What time does the IPL 2022 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders begin?

The IPL 2022 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders begins at 7:30 PM IST on Saturday, March 26.

Where and how to watch live coverage of the IPL 2022 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders?

The IPL 2022 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD. The online streaming of the IPL 2022 match between CSK vs KKR will be available on Hotstar.