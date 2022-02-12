IPL 2022 auction: Punjab Kings buy all-rounder Shahrukh Khan for Rs 9 crore after a bidding war

After a bidding war, Indian all-rounder Shahrukh Khan was bought by Punjab Kings (PBKS) for Rs 9 crore in the Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction, which is underway in an Indian city Bengaluru.

To acquire the player, a bidding war took place between Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and PBKS.

The all-rounder, who shares his name with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, grabbed attention with his explosive batting talent.

The uncapped middle-order batsman hit a last-ball six in domestic T20 competition to seal a win for his state Tamil Nadu. He has a strike rate of over 136 in 50 T20 matches.

Recently, the 26-year-old was added to the Indian team for the West Indies series.

During the auction, Pacer Shivam Mavi was picked up by KKR for Rs 7.25 crore. Earlier, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) spent Rs 14 crore to acquire pacer Deepak Chahar.

T Natarajan was bought by SunRisers Hyderabad for Rs 4 crore. Shardul Thakur was acquired by Delhi Capitals for Rs 10.75 crore.

Shreyas Iyer was picked up by KKR for Rs 12.25 crore. India pacer Mohammed Shami was picked up by Gujarat Titans for Rs 6.25 crore.