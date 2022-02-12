'Sarojini Nagar market-level bargain': Wasim Jaffer's hilarious tweet goes viral after DC buy David Warner

Former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer used Sarojini Nagar market reference after Delhi-based Indian Premier League franchise bought Australian batter, David Warner, during the IPL 2022 mega auction on Saturday (February 12). Sarojini Nagar market is a very popular market in India's capital, known for cheap products.

Delhi Capitals roped in Warner for Rs 6.25 crore - a price tag that is like a bargain price as said by Jaffer, who is known for his humorous posts on social media.

On his official Twitter handle, Jaffer wrote: "Delhi people are known to strike a bargain, but getting David Warner for just 6.25cr is a Sarojini Nagar market level bargain #IPLAuction2022 #IPL2022"

Here's is his viral post:

Delhi people are known to strike a bargain, but getting David Warner for just 6.25cr is a Sarojini Nagar market level bargain 🤯 #IPLAuction2022 #IPL2022 — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) February 12, 2022 ×

Here's Warner message:

Warner was released by SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) after a disappointing IPL 2021 season which also saw him stripped of the team's captaincy. But the opener bounced back brilliantly and played a crucial role in Australia's T20 World Cup glory last year.

The 35-year-old had a base price of Rs 2 crore. Warner also started his IPL career with Delhi Daredevils, who changed their name to Delhi Capitals in December 2018.