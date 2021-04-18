IPL 2021- 'Weirdest kind of captaincy': Gautam Gambhir slams KKR skipper Eoin Morgan

Former Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Gautam Gambhir was left fuming with Eoin Morgan's captaincy after Maxwell and ABD powered Royal Challengers Bangalore to 204/4 by the end of 20 overs.

Royal Challengers Bangalore were off to a terrible start as Virat Kohli and Rajat Patidar were dismissed by Varun Chakravarthy and were down to 9/2. However, KKR skipper Eoin Morgan decided to bring a change in bowling and bring in Shakib in place of Varun despite Chakravarthy's over. Maxwell and AB de Villiers' smash-fest set a 200+ target for KKR.

Gambhir slammed the English cricketer and described this decision as to the "weirdest" captaincy call he has ever seen.

"Virat Kohli was a big wicket, no doubt about it. But that has to be the weirdest kind of captaincy I have ever seen in my life. Someone taking two wickets in the first over, and then does not get to bowl the next one," Gambhir, who led KKR to two IPL titles during his cricketing days, said on Star Sports after RCB's innings.

"Probably when you know the in-form batter is in. You could have probably seen the game in the first six overs, had Varun Chakravarthy had picked the third wicket or dismissed Glenn Maxwell. This game could have been over there and then," Gambhir added.

"Yes, AB de Villiers was there, but it would have put pressure on him as well," Gambhir further said.

"I am happy that an Indian captain did not make this blunder. Because a lot of people would have actually got their daggers out had an Indian captain made this call. That was probably the most ridiculous captaincy I have ever seen," Gambhir said.

"I can't explain that. Because there is no terminology for it - when someone has taken two wickets, and an in-form batter is in and you take off your wicket-taking option in the next over," he signed off.