Michael Vaughan makes big call on 'slightly under the radar' Glenn Maxwell in IPL 2021

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has said that Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) all-rounder Glenn Maxwell might win the player of the tournament in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. Maxwell has been at his best following a disastrous last season, which was played in the UAE.

Maxwell has turned the tables this season and has helped RCB get off to a flying start in IPL 2021 with two wins in two matches. Even in the match against Kolkata Knight Riders, Maxwell scored a vital 78 off 49 after coming at the crease when RCB were struggling at 9/2.

"Love watching @Gmaxi_32Bat. He might just end up being the player of the tournament .. slightly under the radar in the same team as @imVkohli& @ABdeVilliers17!!! @RCBTweets looking the strongest I have seen them ... #IPL2021," Vaughan tweeted.

Both Kohli and Patidar were dismissed for a single-digit score but Maxwell looked on song from the word go. The Aussie showed his range of shots as he smashed the KKR bowlers all over the park. In the process, he also became the highest run-scorer (holder of the Orange cap) in IPL 2021.

Following Maxwell’s knock, AB de Villiers raced to another half-century in IPL as he whacked an unbeaten 76 off 34 to help RCB post a mammoth 205 runs on the board.

So far, KKR have won one and lost one while RCB have witnessed an unbeaten start in IPL 2021.