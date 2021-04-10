IPL 2021: Vaccinated officials, staff asked to carry COVID-19 negative reports for matches in Wankhede Stadium

Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) officials have been asked to submit a negative COVID-19 report in a bid to attend the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 matches at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Taking strict measures, MCA has asked all MCA apex council members and staff members, even those who have been vaccinated, to produce a negative report to get inside the Wankhede Stadium.

According to a report in ANI, MCA secretary Sanjay Naik has written to all MCA apex council member to submit a negative COVID-19 report to get an entry inside the iconic Wankhede Stadium for IPL 2021 matches.

"As per BCCI's protocol, all the officials who would be attending the IPL 2021 matches at Wankhede Stadium are required to produce a negative report of RT-PCR test conducted within 48 hours of the match day," Naik wrote in his letter.

"The tests are mandatory even for those who have been vaccinated. The report will have to be produced at the time of entry to the stadium on each match day. Hence you are requested to get yourself tested at your end and carry the negative report to the stadium on match day," he added.

Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai is set to host 10 IPL 2021 matches from April 10-25. The first match at the stadium is set to be played between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings.

On Friday, the state of Maharashtra recorded 58,993 new COVID-19 cases, 45,391 recoveries, and 301 deaths. Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 tally hit a record daily high since the outbreak of the pandemic with over 1.45 lakh new infections being reported in a span of 24 hours, taking the cumulative count to 1,32,05,926, according to the Union Health Ministry.

Last week, several members of the Wankhede groundstaff returned with positive Covid-19 reports. On Sunday, the Maharashtra government announced a weekend lockdown from Friday 8 pm to Monday 7 am to curb the spread of Covid-19.

(With ANI inputs)