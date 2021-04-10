'Guru vs Chela': Ravi Shastri expresses his excitement for Dhoni vs Pant clash in IPL 2021

It is a Master vs Apprentice showdown in the Indian Premier League 2021 as Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals will take on MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings in the second match of the tournament at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday.

Team India head coach Ravi Shastri is excited for the match and took to Twitter and wrote: "Guru vs Chela. Bahot Maza aayega aaj (it'll be great fun tonight). Stump Mic suniyega zaroor (do listen to the stump mic) #DhoniReturns #Pant #IPL2021 #DCvsCSK - @ChennaiIPL @DelhiCapitals".

MS Dhoni and Rishabh Pant have been very vocal behind the stumps guiding the bowlers to bowl the right length.

While Chennai Super Kings failed to qualify for the playoffs for the first time in IPL history in the 2020 edition, Delhi Capitals emerged as runners-up after losing the IPL 2020 final to Mumbai Indians.

The Delhi Capitals Captain Rishabh Pant expressed that it will be very special for him to lead an IPL team for the first time in a match against MS Dhoni's side, "It will be extra special to walk out for the toss with MS Dhoni tomorrow. This will be the first time that I will be leading an IPL team and the first match is against Mahi bhai. I have learned a lot from him, and I have gained a lot of experience from him. Hopefully, I can use this experience against him, and we can win this match. That's what I am looking forward to."

Pant added that the Delhi Capitals squad, for the IPL 2021, has a great mix of experience and youth, "I have been talking to the senior players like Shikhar Dhawan, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ajinkya Rahane about the fields we can set and other strategic decisions for the team. I have been talking to Ricky and our Bowling Coach James Hopes as well. There's a good mix of seniors and juniors in our squad and I think with the help of Ricky, we can do something different this year."