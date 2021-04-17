IPL 2021- 'Such a great talent': Brian Lara on RCB's Devdutt Padikkal

Devdutt Padikkal has had a prolific domestic season after scoring over 700 runs for Karnataka in the Vijay Hazare Trophy this year. Last season in the Indian Premier League, the 20-year-old scored 474 runs with five half-centuries and contributing well for Royal Challengers Bangalore. West Indies legend Brian Lara feels that the left-handed batsman will better his performance during this IPL with a few Man of the Match awards.

"He's (Padikkal) such a great talent. Last year, he got a couple of (5) fifties, he batted well, he supported Virat Kohli very well," Lara told Star Sports' Select Dugout Live Feed.

"A few little things to iron out. I hope he did that in the break and comes back really storming hard for this IPL," Lara said.

"What I want to see in 2021 IPL is for him to go on and get a few man of the matches and get a couple of triple figures under his belt. Such a great little player," said the West Indies great.

Padikkal had tested positive ahead of the IPL 2021 due to which he missed out on the season opener against Mumbai Indians. He made his return in the second match against Sunrisers Hyderabad but failed to leave an impact as he was dismissed for 11 runs.

Royal Challengers Bangalore are on top of the IPL 2021 table with wins in both matches.