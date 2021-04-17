IPL 2021: Host broadcaster enjoy blockbuster viewership for opening match, fails to break IPL 2020 record

The opening match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 fell short of the kind of viewership IPL 2020 season opener received, according to the latest BARC (Broadcast Audience Research Council) data. Nonetheless, it was a blockbuster opening match-day for the host broadcasters, Star India, in IPL 2021.

The IPL 2021 opener between defending champions Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore, played on April 9, touched 9.7 billion minutes of consumption on Star India channels. The broadcaster further reached 323 million total impressions for the opening match of IPL 2021. However, the IPL 2020 match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians had a record impression of 11.2 billion viewing minutes.

“The match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore received a tremendous response, bigger than opening matches of all other IPL editions held previously other than Dream11 IPL 2020,” said Star India in a statement.

According to BARC, IPL 2020 opening match was viewed by a humongous 158 million viewers, 21 per cent higher than 131 million viewers recorded in IPL 2019 opener.

On OTT platform Disney + Hotstar, IPL 2021 opener peaked at 6.7 million whereas, in IPL 2020, it was 8.4 million.

In 2019, 18 million viewers watched IPL final concurrently on digital platforms whereas last year, when the matches were held behind closed doors, the viewership ranged between four to six million on Disney+ Hotstar. Meanwhile, the 15-21 age group has been the strongest base of viewership.