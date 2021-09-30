IPL 2021, SRH vs CSK, Live Streaming: When and where to watch Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings?

Match 44 of the IPL 2021 edition will see two teams with contrasting fortunes to lock horns with each other as the MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will face Kane Williamson-led Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). While the Yellow Army are almost sure of a spot in the playoffs, with one more win confirming them at least a top-four finish, CSK will not like to take the SRH camp lightly, who have struggled in the season.

CSK are coming into this clash on the back of a thrilling last-ball win over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). While it wasn't a clinical performance by the team, they are once again winning games courtesy different match-winners and from troubled situations. The three-time winners will now hope for their experienced duo -- Dhoni and Suresh Raina -- to also be among runs. So far, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, Shardul Thakur and Deepak Chahar have done the bulk of job for the franchise.

On the other hand, SRH are also coming into this game on the back of a comfortable win over Rajasthan Royals (RR). Nonetheless, the CSK challenge will be a different ball game for Williamson & Co. They will hope for Jason Roy to fire on all cylinders and make use of the powerplays whereas contemplate bringing in Mohammad Nabi to counter the CSK left-handers.

Let's take a look at the means on how to live stream or view the match:

Where is the IPL 2021 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad taking place?

The IPL 2021 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad will take place at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

What time does the IPL 2021 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad begin?

The IPL 2021 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad begins at 7:30 PM IST on Thursday.

Where and how to watch live coverage of the IPL 2021 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad?

The IPL 2021 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD. The online streaming of the IPL 2021 match between PBKS vs RCB will be available on Hotstar.