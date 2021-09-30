CSK vs SRH, IPL 2021 prediction today: Who will win Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match?

Match 44 of the IPL 2021 edition will see the MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) face the Kane Williamson-led Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah on Thursday (September 30). As the tournament has reached the business end with the league stages about to get over soon, the three-time winners CSK will leave no stone unturned to bolster their position in the top-two versus a struggling SRH camp.

The SRH franchise will head into this encounter on the back of a spirited win over Rajasthan Royals (RR), in Dubai, early this week. However, facing the in-form and well-oiled Chennai line-up won't be an easy task for the new-look SRH team, sans David Warner. It will be interesting to see how Jason Roy tackles the likes of Deepak Chahar, Dwayne Bravo and Moeen Ali, etc. If he gets going once again, he can set the stage a platform for his bottom-lying side.

On the other hand, CSK will try to tweak their playing XI in order to know their best combination with playoffs spot now more or less certain. It will be interesting to see if both Bravo and Sam Curran now get the nod from the team management.

Match prediction for CSK vs SRH: On paper, it doesn't look like the clash will go down the wire given how strong CSK have been this season, especially since it resumed in the UAE. However, they still need one win to guarantee a slot in the last four, hence, they will be hungry to taste success versus Hyderabad. The powerplay overs can well determine the fate of the contest given how slow the surfaces have been at Sharjah this season. In terms of head-to-head and form, CSK look strong favourites to win the contest. Nonetheless, no team can be ruled out at any given point in T20s.