IPL 2021, RR vs KKR: Wankhede Stadium pitch report, Mumbai weather forecast and more

Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight will lock horns at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday with the action continuing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. Knight Riders started their IPL 2021 campaign with a bang but has since failed to seal victories despite coming close a couple of times. Rajasthan Royals, on the other hand, won their sole match in IPL 2021 against Delhi Capitals while losing the other three.

RR and KKR have produced some great encounters over the years but since 2018, KKR have dominated the head-to-head battle. In 23 matches, KKR have been victorious 12 times whereas Rajasthan have managed to won 10 games.

Both RR and KKR desperately need a win to chase the pack ahead. Failure to win today could mean there is a long tournament waiting for the losing side as they will lie bottom of the table.

ALSO READ: Wickets are trash: Ben Stokes slams slow Chennai pitch after another low-scoring match in IPL 2021

RR vs KKR, IPL 2021: Live Streaming Details

TV Broadcast: Star Sports Network

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Time in IST: 7.30 PM

Online Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

RR vs KKR, IPL 2021: Wankhede Stadium pitch report

Wankhede Stadium has been a batsmen paradise. However, the pacers have been enjoying a bit of assistance at the Wankhede early on. With dew expected to play a major role, the team winning the toss should opt to bowl first and score in excess of 180. Anything less than 180 could turn out to be an easy chase.

ALSO READ: IPL 2021: Suryakumar Yadav reveals why Ishan Kishan batted above him against Punjab Kings

RR vs KKR, IPL 2021: Mumbai weather forecast

The weather in Mumbai would be perfect for cricket on Saturday. While there are no chances of rain in Mumbai on Saturday, the temperature is expected to hover around 33 degrees Celsius.