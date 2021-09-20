IPL 2021: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders head to head record, trivia, stats and squads

Match 31 of the ongoing IPL 2021 edition will see Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and two-time winners Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) face each other at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi on Monday evening (September 20).

The two teams have had contrasting campaigns so far in the first-ever IPL season which is being played in two halves. While the Kohli-led RCB franchise are at the third place, with 5 wins from 7 encounters, the KKR outfit find themselves at the seventh spot, with only 2 wins from 7 games. Thus, they will hope for a better start to the second and final leg of IPL 14, when they take on the RCB camp.

As far as the match between RCB and KKR is considered, here is everything you need to know about the clash:

Head to Head record:

The KKR franchise have a better record versus the RCB unit. In head-to-head encounters overall, KKR lead RCB 14-13 but Kohli & Co. have managed to narrow down their lead in recent times. In the first leg of IPL 2021, RCB thrashed KKR by 38 runs in Chennai.

Stats:

On Monday, Kohli is set to become the first-ever player become the first player to feature in 200 matches in one T20 tournament.

Trivia:

- RCB great AB de Villiers has three consecutive half-centuries against the Kolkata franchise. He was the Man-of-the-Match the last time both sides faced each other.



- For the unversed, both Russell and Narine have a strike rate of 200 or more against the Bengaluru bowlers.

Squads:

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Sunil Narine, Eoin Morgan(c), Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik(w), Lockie Ferguson, Shivam Mavi, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy, Harbhajan Singh, Tim Southee, Shakib Al Hasan, Ben Cutting, Karun Nair, Pawan Negi, Kuldeep Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Sheldon Jackson, Sandeep Warrier, Tim Seifert, Rinku Singh, Venkatesh Iyer, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Vaibhav Arora

Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad: Virat Kohli(c), Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers(w), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Daniel Christian, Dushmantha Chameera, Sachin Baby, Srikar Bharat, Navdeep Saini, Pavan Deshpande, Mohammed Azharuddeen, George Garton, Suyash Prabhudessai, Tim David, Akash Deep