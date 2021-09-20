IPL 2021, RCB vs KKR: Pitch report, weather and probable playing XIs for Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders match

IPL 2021's second and final leg commenced on September 19 (Sunday) as the MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) took on the Rohit Sharma-less Mumbai Indians (MI), in match 30, and defeated them by 20 runs in Dubai. The action will now move onto Abu Dhabi as the Sheikh Zayed Stadium will host the Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) versus Eoin Morgan's Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in match 31 on Monday evening (September 20).

Currently, the 2016 runners-up RCB find themselves in a much-better position in the points table, occupying the third position with 5 wins from 7 encounters. On the other hand, the two-time champions KKR are languishing at the seventh position and are in a do-or-die situation where they have to make every match count.

Ahead of match 31, here's everything you need to know about the pitch report, weather and probable playing XI:

Weather and pitch report: A hot and humid evening is set to greet the players from both the dens. KKR will feel more at home in Abu Dhabi, winning five out of their seven matches at the venue during IPL 2020. Bowlers can expect some help from the surface as a modest-scoring thriller looks on cards in Abu Dhabi.

Predicted Playing XIs for RCB vs KKR

KKR Probable XI: Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Sunil Narine, Eoin Morgan (c), Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Lockie Ferguson, Shivam Mavi/Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy



RCB Probable XI: Virat Kohli (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed/Mohammed Azharuddeen, Wanindu Hasaranga, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

With Kohli set to step down as the RCB captain post the ongoing season, the Bengaluru franchise will be eager to start the second and final leg with a bang. It is another good chance for them to win their maiden title and give a proper send-off to their outgoing skipper. For that to happen, RCB will have to start with a bang versus KKR.

