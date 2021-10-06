IPL 2021: RCB vs SRH- Head to head record, trivia, stats and squads

Match 52 of the IPL 2021 edition will see the one-time champions and the current edition's bottom-ranked side Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) lock horns with the three-time champions Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi on Wednesday evening (October 6).

The battle will see the RCB franchise start as favourites as they have already qualified for the playoffs and are looking at their dominating best. RCB are currently at the third position. The Kohli-led franchise will be eager to continue with their winning streak to ensure a top-two finish, going past MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) who are currently a spot above Bengaluru.

On the other hand, problems are aplenty for the Hyderabad line-up. The whole season has been a disastrous one for SRH with out-of-form players, changes in line-up, David Warner's sacking from captaincy followed up his omission; adding to their woes. Nonetheless, they will now like to sign off on a high with wins in their remaining two encounters. However, it will be tough for them to stop a rampant RCB franchise.

Ahead of the clash, here's a look at the head-to-head, trivia, stats and squads for both sides:

Head-to-head

Despite their very poor form, SRH can draw some inspiration from the fact that they lead RCB 10-8 in head-to-head battle.

Stats

RCB will be eager to seal a win over SRH as they are only a victory away from registering a total of 100 wins in the IPL.

Trivia

Kohli & Co. have clicked in the middle-overs with the bat and ball, but they are yet to take a wicket in the powerplay overs during the second and final leg of the season.

Squads:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli(c), Devdutt Padikkal, Daniel Christian, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Shahbaz Ahmed, Srikar Bharat(w), George Garton, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Dushmantha Chameera, Sachin Baby, Kyle Jamieson, Navdeep Saini, Pavan Deshpande, Rajat Patidar, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Wanindu Hasaranga, Suyash Prabhudessai, Tim David, Akash Deep

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Jason Roy, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Kane Williamson(c), Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul, Umran Malik, Sandeep Sharma, Manish Pandey, Khaleel Ahmed, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Sherfane Rutherford, Jagadeesha Suchith, Mohammad Nabi, Basil Thampi, Virat Singh, Shahbaz Nadeem, David Warner, Shreevats Goswami, Kedar Jadhav