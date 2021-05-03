IPL 2021: No plans for Cricket Australia charter flight for IPL players: Nick Hockley

Cricket Australia has no prompt intention to provide a charter flight for the return of players at present occupied with the Indian Premier League and claims it's untimely to hypothesise about bringing home plans with the competition planned to run for a further a month.

As India's COVID-19 case numbers keep on taking off, the Australian Government declared an interruption on all approaching departures from India until May 15 and accordingly cautioned that Australian residents who got back during that period in the wake of being in India could look as long as five years' prison.

While the Australian players staying at the IPL have not shown goals to return before the competition's fulfillment, Brisbane Heat skipper Chris Lynn, a week ago, glided the possibility of CA financing a sanction trip to localise their contracted players when the opposition wraps up.

"I texted back that as Cricket Australia make 10% of every IPL contract was there a chance we could spend that money this year on a charter flight once the tournament is over?" - Chris Lynn.

In any case, Cricket Australia's Chief Executive Officer Nick Hockley said today there was presently "no suggestion" of a charter flight.

Nick Hockley added that while Cricket Australia stayed in ordinary contact with the major parts in India and stayed "very concerned" about their prosperity and safe get back, it was untimely to hypothesize on the coordinations of bringing home.

"There's no suggestion at the moment of any charter flight," Nick Hockley before news emerged of two positive tests in the IPL bubble.

"We're working closely and talking closely with the ACA (Australian Cricketers' Association), with the players, and with the BCCI to make sure everyone's okay and the people have got full information.

"We've been in touch with the players there and they are generally in good spirits.

He said it was additionally too soon to theorize on the conceivable emergency courses of action should the pause on departures from India reach out past May 15, however noticed that players leaving India for another authority and spending quarantine time there before returning home had been broached.

As has truly been the situation, the IPL is directed during a time of CA-contracted players' yearly leave which implies the cricketers have adequately ventured out to India under their own volition to participate in the two-month competition.

