Cricket Australia pledges AUD 50,000 to help India in the battle against COVID-19

Cricket Australia has promised 50,000 Australian dollars to help India in the fight against the second wave of COVID-19. They likewise said that they are hoping to bring more funds to the organization with its players' affiliation and UNICEF.

Earlier, Kolkata Knight Riders pacer Pat Cummins had donated $50,000 to PM Cares Fund for the acquisition of oxygen supplies for Indian emergency hospitals, but he ended up allocating his donation to UNICEF (Australia's India COVID-19 crisis appeal).

India has been enrolling disturbing COVID-19 numbers over the previous month. Day by day cases have crossed the four-lakh mark, and the loss of life is presently around 3,000 every day. The nation is likewise fighting an extreme lack of oxygen supplies and other clinical facilities.

In an official statement, Cricket Australia said: “Australian Cricket will throw its support behind India’s COVID-19 Crisis Appeal, with Cricket Australia, the Australian Cricketers; Association, and UNICEF Australia partnering to raise much-needed funds. Australian Cricket has been deeply saddened by the devastation caused by this second coronavirus wave to hit India, a country with which Australians share a strong friendship and connection."

“Cricket Australia will make an initial donation of AUD 50,000 and encourage Australians everywhere to give generously at this crucial time in India’s COVID-19 response.” – CA added.

The funds raised by CA will be given to UNICEF Australia and will be used for alleviation measures in India.

“UNICEF Australia’s India COVID-19 Crisis Appeal is procuring and installing Oxygen Generation Plants in hospitals to treat seriously ill patients, providing testing equipment in heavily impacted districts, and supporting the distribution of COVID-19 vaccine via the COVAX initiative.”

