IPL 2021: After 2 KKR players, 3 members of CSK contingent test positive for COVID-19

After two players – Varun Chakaravarthy and Sandeep Warrier – from the Kolkata Knight Riders tested positive for COVID-19, three members of the Chennai Super Kings contingent have now returned positive for the coronavirus.

CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan, bowling coach L Balaji and a bus cleaner have tested positive for COVID-19 from the Chennai Super Kings contingent. Reportedly, the rest of the squad has tested negative after the latest round of testing on Sunday. Notably, the CSK team is currently in Delhi.

The CSK team underwent another round of testing on Monday to rule out the possibility of a false positive. If they return positive again, they would need to spend 10 days in a designated isolation facility outside the team bubble and come back with two negative tests before re-entering.

The development comes after the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 match between KKR and RCB was postponed after two players of the former tested positive.

The match between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals in Delhi on May 5 is set to be played as scheduled.

Notably, Balaji was in the CSK dugout on Saturday when they played a last-ball thriller to the Mumbai Indians.