IPL 2021: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore rescheduled after two players test positive for COVID-19

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 match played between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, due to be played on May 3rd in Ahmedabad has been postponed after KKR's Varun Chakaravarthy and Sandeep Warrier tested positive for COVID-19.

Reportedly, some kind of correspondence has gone from the BCCI office to Ahmedabad, the venue of Monday's match, and the nearby coordinators, Gujarat Cricket Association has been informed that the game will be rescheduled. The new date for the match will be reported on Monday evening, the GCA officials have been told.

Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier have been tested positive for COVID -19. It is believed that Varun Chakravarthy as of late left the IPL bio-bubble through the authority green channel to get his shoulder scanned and that is the place where he may have got exposed to the virus. Apart from Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier, the remainder of the Kolkata Knight Riders squad tests came out negative.

Full statement by IPL:

Varun Chakaravarthy and Sandeep Warrier were found to be positive in the third round of testing in the last four days. All other team members have tested negative for COVID -19.



Both the players have isolated themselves from the rest of the squad. The Medical Team is in continuous touch with the duo and are monitoring their health. Meanwhile, the Kolkata Knight Riders have now moved towards a daily testing routine to identify any other possible cases and treat them at the earliest.

The Medical Team is also determining the close and casual contacts of the two positive cases during the 48 hours prior to collection of the sample that returned the positive test results.

The BCCI and the Kolkata Knight Riders prioritise the health and safety of everyone involved and all measures are being taken in that endeavour.