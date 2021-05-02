IPL 2021: Shikhar Dhawan dominates again as Delhi Capitals defeat Punjab Kings

Delhi Capitals on Sunday continued their dominating run of form in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 as they defeated Punjab Kings by seven wickets at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. DC, with the win, move atop the IPL 2021 standings as they impress yet again under the captaincy of Rishabh Pant.

Batting first, Punjab Kings, without KL Rahul, lost opener Prabhsimran Singh for 12 early in the innings. Chris Gayle, who smashed a six and four, was sent packing by Kagiso Rabada for 13. Making his IPL debut, world number one T20I batsman Dawid Malan struggled during his stay on the pitch and was dismissed by Axar Patel after a watchful 26 off 26 balls.

The middle-order and lower-middle order for PBKS failed with the likes of Deepak Hooda (1), Shahrukh Khan (4), Chris Jordan (2) falling cheaply as DC bowlers ran riot. However, Mayank continued to flourish and scored a breathtaking 99 not-out off 58 deliveries laced by eight boundaries and four sixes, to take Punjab Kings to a competitive total of 166/6 in 20 overs.

Chasing 169, Delhi Capitals lost Prithvi Shaw after a brisk start with the right-handed batsman continuing his good run of form with a 22-ball 39. Steven Smith, at number 3, scored 24 off 22 before Riley Meredith sent him packing back to the hut. Rishabh Pant looked to finish the chase early and was dismissed looking for a big hit for an 11-ball 14. However, Shikhar Dhawan, now the highest run-scorer in IPL 2021, finished the chase for DC along with Shimron Hetmyer.

DC now have six wins in eight matches and are sitting atop the IPL 2021 points table whereas PBKS have three wins in eight games in the tournament.