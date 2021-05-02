IPL 2021: Rassie van der Dussen unlikely to join Rajasthan Royals

Rassie van der Dussen is probably not going to join Rajasthan Royals for IPL 2021 as the batsman has neglected to get a NOC from the South African cricket board. Cricket South Africa have evidently referred to injury as the reason behind why Van der Dussen was not given the NOC. The board doesn't need the batsman to bother his physical issue further.

Prior it was broadly detailed that Rassie van der Dussen was good to go to join the Rajasthan Royals for the IPL 2021 after a finger injury to Ben Stokes, which administered him out of the competition. The report, in any case, said that he had acquired a visa to go to India, which is engaging an exceptional ascent in COVID-19 cases. Be that as it may, as indicated by the most recent reports, Van der Dussen is probably not going to participate in the IPL.

He had an astounding excursion with the bat for South Africa in the home arrangement against Pakistan as of late.

Rassie van der Dussen played 2 ODIs in the 3-match ODI challenge against Pakistan, where he scored 183 runs, incorporating a splendid 123 in the primary round of the arrangement.

In the two T20Is that he played against similar rivals, the 32-year-old amassed 85 runs at a noteworthy strike rate of 153.5.

Rajasthan Royals have been faltering from wounds as they have lost key overseason players like Jofra Archer and Ben Stokes. In the interim, any semblance of Liam Livingstone and Andrew Tye headed home referring to bubble weariness.

With their assets extended, RR will trust that they don't experience any further wounds or disasters in the continuous IPL. The Royals are in urgent need of a triumph, as they have just three two of their initial seven games and are mulling at the fifth spot in the points table.

