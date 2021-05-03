IPL 2021: 'Blood on your hands PM' - Michael Slater slams Australian government for banning citizens returning from India

Former Australian cricketer Michael Slater on Monday slammed the Australian government for barring their citizens from returning home from India. The Australian government recently banned international flights from India till May 15 with a further announcement that those who try to enter Australia from India during the period can face imprisonment for five years.

Slater has been in India to perform the duty of commentary in IPL 2021. Slater has now flown to the Maldives and is waiting for the Australian government to allow citizens to enter their country.

The cricketer-turned-commentator took to social media platform Twitter to slam the Australian government for their decisions.

“If our Government cared for the safety of Aussies they would allow us to get home. It’s a disgrace!! Blood on your hands PM. How dare you treat us like this. How about you sort out the quarantine system. I had government permission to work on the IPL but I now have government neglect”, Slater wrote on Twitter.

"And for those who think this is a money exercise. Well forget it. This is what I do for a living and I have not made a penny having left early. So please stop the abuse and think of the thousands dying in India each day. It's called empathy. If only our government had some!" he added in another tweet.

Earlier, three Australian cricketers pulled out of IPL 2021 due to COVID-19 related concerns. The likes of Andrew Tye (Rajasthan Royals), Adam Zampa and Kane Richardson (Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) had left the IPL 2021 midway.

However, many Australian players like David Warner, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Pat Cummins, Chris Lynn, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jhye Richardson, Riley Meredith, and Moises Henriques are still part of IPL 2021.

Earlier on Monday, KKR players Varun Chakaravarthy and Sandeep Warrier tested positive for the virus. Even three non-playing members from CSK contingent have tested positive for COVID-19.