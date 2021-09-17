IPL 2021: Mumbai Indians' Suryakumar Yadav says, 'It feels great to be back here'

Batsman Suryakumar Yadav feels great after joining the training sessions at the Mumbai Indians ahead of the second leg of IPL 2021 in the UAE, which is scheduled to start on September 19.

In a video posted on Friday (September 17) by the franchise, Yadav said, "It feels great to be back here. I feel I was here only for last 6-8 months. It feels the same, coming in from the dressing room, going into the net area, batting against the same bowlers, same guys with the stick."

"A little challenging for first 6-7 days and obviously today. As we were playing in, I guess 18-20 degrees over there (England) and here it is close to 40 degrees. So, it will be a challenge. But our management is taking quite good care of it. Nice hydration process being slipped over our room. Really looking forward to the first game," concluded Yadav.

ALSO READ | 'National Commitment continues' - CSK pay tribute as 'Thala' MS Dhoni's name crops up in defence committee for NCC

Apart from Yadav, captain Rohit Sharma and pacer Jasprit Bumrah also joined the practice sessions after completing the six-day hotel quarantine post their arrival from the UK.

Indian Premier League 2021 was halted midway because of the emergence of COVID-19 cases in bio-bubbles when the tournament was underway in India in May.

Defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on Chennai Super Kings in the first match of the second leg of IPL 2021 in Dubai on September 19. They are currently at fourth place in the points table with eight points from seven matches.