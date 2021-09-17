'National Commitment continues' - CSK pay tribute as 'Thala' MS Dhoni's name crops up in defence committee for NCC

MS Dhoni remains a huge name in world cricket. Apart from his on-field heroics for Team India and in the IPL, the 40-year-old is also a true patriot of the country. For the unversed, Dhoni also holds the honorary rank of Lt. Colonel in the Indian Army. Thus, he was recently named in the committee constituted by the Ministry of Defence for a comprehensive review of the National Cadet Corps (NCC).

As soon as his name cropped up in the defence committee for the NCC, his IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) paid a rich tribute to their beloved 'Thala' as the 'National 𝐂ommitment Continues' for the wicketkeeper-batsman. Here's what they wrote, 'I am on National Duty, Everything else can wait!' - MS Dhoni

The 𝐍ational 𝐂ommitment 𝐂ontinues..."

'I'm on national duty, everything else can wait' was said by Dhoni during a press-conference ahead of the 2015 ODI World Cup. At that time, he was asked if he would travel back home to visit his wife Sakshi who had just delivered their first child, who is now famously known as Ziva Dhoni. Hence, CSK franchise used their skipper's iconic line and lauded him for his commitment towards the nation.

Dhoni is gearing up to lead CSK in the second and final leg of IPL 14, in the UAE, which commences from September 19. The Yellow Army will face defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) on September 19 when the tournament resumes after being halted in May, 2021 due to the second wave of Covid-19 in India.

At present, CSK occupy the second spot and will aim for their fourth title in the final leg of IPL 2021.