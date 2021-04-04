IPL 2021- Mike Hussey hopeful about Chennai Super King's 'excellent additions'

Chennai Super Kings batting coach Mike Hussey feels that the team has some "excellent addition" ahead of the Indian Premier League 2021.

The MS Dhoni-led squad are training at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai where they will play the first five of their 14 matches in the upcoming season of the cash-rich T20 league.

Former Aussie felt that conditions at Wankhede are good for both the batsmen and the bowlers and said that the Men in Yellow could start a very confident campaign.

“A good start would be nice because the players will then relax and hopefully play their best cricket with confidence, otherwise the pressure can build up on everyone involved,” said Hussey during an interview on CSK's website.

Chennai Super Kings under the leadership of MS Dhoni have been the most consistent franchise in the Indian Premier League. The three-time champions have made it to the playoffs in every IPL season until the 2020 season.

The franchise has bought six new players this year, including Moeen Ali, Krishnappa Gowtham, and Robin Uthappa.

“I think they are all excellent additions. Moeen is an excellent all-rounder, Robin has a lot of experience and has been a quality performer in the past and Gowtham has some genuine talent that we can look to develop further,” Hussey continued.

“I feel we have a very balanced squad that has most bases covered and with depth in most areas. The guys are in really good spirits and have been and are preparing extremely well,” he concluded.