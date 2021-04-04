RCB opener Devdutt Padikkal tests positive for COVID-19: Reports

Royal Challengers Bangalore opener Devdutt Padikkal has tested positive for coronavirus ahead of the Indian Premier League.

ALSO READ: 'To lead this team one day...': Rishabh Pant reacts as Delhi Capitals announce him as captain for IPL 2021

In a report by the Times of India, the Indian batsman is under isolation. The 20-year-old becomes the third player, after Nitish Rana and Axar Patel, to test positive for the virus.

Padikkal prolific run in the 2020 edition of the cash-rich league and continued his sublime form in the Vijay Hazare Trophy one-day tournament, where the 20-year-old became the first Indian player to smash four consecutive hundreds in List A cricket.

Staff members of Chennai Super Kings have also tested positive for the novel coronavirus. 10 groundsmen at the Wankhede Stadium have tested positive for the infectious virus which is the venue for the second match of the season between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings.

As per BCCI's COVID guidelines for IPL, the concerned person must isolate in the designated area outside the bio-secure environment for a minimum of 10 days from the first day of symptoms or the date of collection of the sample which resulted in a positive RT-PCR report, whichever is earlier.

Royal Challengers Bangalore are set to kick-off IPL 2021 in the season-opener against Mumbai Indians at the MA Chidambaram stadium in Chennai on April 9, 2021.