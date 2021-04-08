IPL 2021, MI vs RCB: Virat's Royal Challengers to lock horns with Rohit's Mumbai Indians

Indian Premier League is set to kick off with a blockbuster clash between Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

IN PICS| List of five major records RCB captain Virat Kohli can break in IPL 2021

Mumbai Indians head into the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 as firm favourites to defend their title. Having won the IPL trophy a record five times, the Rohit Sharma-led outfit is looking stronger than ever and are likely to give major headaches to their opposition.

Mumbai Indians arguably have the most settled and power-packed squad among all IPL franchises.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), on the other hand, have had a strong squad every season only to have witnessed their campaign derail each and every time. While in IPL 2020, RCB made a strong claim for their first IPL trophy, their season ended in the playoffs.

With an aim to break the title jinx, Virat Kohli-led RCB would take the field in IPL 2021 with some new and big-name faces in the squad.

Both teams have faced each other 27 times. With Mumbai Indians dominating the equation by 17 wins, whereas, Royal Challengers won 10 times.

Probable XI:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli(c), Devdutt Padikkal, AB de Villiers(w), Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Daniel Christian, Washington Sundar, Kyle Jamieson, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, James Neesham, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah