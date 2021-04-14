IPL 2021- Maxwell and Siraj shine as RCB beat SRH by 6 runs

Royal Challengers Bangalore successfully defend 150 runs against Sunrisers Hyderabad as Kohli and Co. beat SRH by 6 runs in Match 6 of the Indian Premier League

SunRisers Hyderabad won the toss and chose to bowl first. Royal Challengers were off to a steady start. However, the Challengers lost Padikkal too soon. Shahbaz Ahmed fell soon later on.

Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell held on to the crease to revive RCB. Virat departed after scoring crucial 33 runs. Last match's hero, AB De Villiers was dismissed cheaply.

RCB were struggling to even make 130 runs in the later stages, however, Glenn Maxwell went on to smash 59 runs in 41 balls to power Royal Challengers to 149 runs.

Rashid Khan scalped two wickets and conceded just 18 runs, whereas, Jason Holder dismissed three.

In return, Mohammed Siraj started his spell brilliantly and bowled the first maiden of Indian Premier League 2021. He went on to remove Wriddhiman Saha. However, Manish Pandey and David Warner put up a crucial 83-run partnership, inching SRH towards victory.

But, David Warner's dismissal triggered a batting collapse in the SRH batting line up. Shahbaz Nadeem's 17th over gave a fatal blow to SRH as they lost three wickets in that over, including in-form Manish Pandey.

With this win, Royal Challengers Bangalore go on top of the Indian Premier League table.