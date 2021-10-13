IPL 2021: KKR vs DC Qualifier 2 - Head to head record, trivia, stats and squads

Qualifier 2 of the IPL 2021 edition will see the two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) face the Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah on Wednesday evening (October 13). The winner of the clash will take on the MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the season-finale, on October 15 (Friday) at the iconic Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

The journey of DC and KKR has been very different from each other. While the DC camp remained consistent in the second and final leg, after a fitting start in the India leg in April-May, they became the second team to qualify for the playoffs but have now lost two back-to-back close encounters. Nonetheless, they are still fortunate to get another opportunity to enter the final. Will they make the most of it?

Meanwhile, KKR had a torrid time in the first leg, with only two wins from seven encounters. In the UAE leg, they have been the most improved sides as they attained the fourth spot and also beat Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), who finished a spot above them in the league stage, in the Eliminator to setup another clash with DC this season.

Head-to-head record

KKR lead DC 15-12 in head-to-head tally. They have also beaten DC at this venue, in their last face-off during the final leg, and remain unbeaten at Sharjah after three encounters (winning while defending as well as chasing totals) this season.

Stats

KKR's highest total at Sharjah is 171 for 4 (versus Rajasthan Royals) whereas DC have struggled with the bat on the tricky surfaces on offer in Sharjah. Their highest total is 132-6, which came versus Mumbai Indians (MI) in a winning cause.

Trivia

KKR hit seven sixes as compared to DC's zero when both sides locked horns in their previous face-off at Sharjah; mostly known for R Ashwin-Morgan's heated exchange.

Squads:

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Axar Patel, Shimron Hetmyer, Tom Curran, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Umesh Yadav, Steven Smith, Sam Billings, Marcus Stoinis, Lukman Meriwala, Ben Dwarshuis, Praveen Dubey, Vishnu Vinod, Kulwant Khejroliya, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Sunil Narine, Dinesh Karthik(w), Eoin Morgan(c), Shakib Al Hasan, Lockie Ferguson, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakaravarthy, Harbhajan Singh, Tim Southee, Andre Russell, Ben Cutting, Karun Nair, Pawan Negi, Kuldeep Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Sheldon Jackson, Sandeep Warrier, Tim Seifert, Prasidh Krishna, Rinku Singh, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Vaibhav Arora