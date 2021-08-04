IPL 2021: KKR skipper Eoin Morgan confirms availability for second phase in UAE

Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Eoin Morgan will be accessible for the rest of IPL 2021. The decision comes following the deferment of England's white-ball series against Bangladesh to 2023.

The England Cricket Board and Bangladesh Cricket Board commonly chose to postpone the tour including three ODIs and three T20Is.

Eoin Morgan just affirmed his participation in the second phase of the IPL in UAE and guaranteed that the choice to take part is his individual decision. The skipper said that it was a mutually beneficial decision since T20 World Cup is the primary plan.

"It's a completely individual decision," Morgan said. "I think it was a win-win either way. If we went to Bangladesh we'd play in conditions that are foreign to us," he said.

"If some guys go to the IPL, they'll play in similar conditions, or for guys that need a rest, they take a rest," he added.

With their tour through Bangladesh being rearranged, England will play two T20Is before the initiation of the T20 World Cup in the not-so-distant future.

Nonetheless, the two matches against Pakistan likewise accompany their own difficulties as the second T20I conflict with the IPL last on October 15. As of now, both the ECB and PCB are certain to go ahead with the short visit.

Eoin Morgan added that it is totally dependent upon the players to either address their franchise in the IPL or utilize an opportunity to rest and recuperate.

"We have a lot of cricket to play between now and then. We've planned on the tour going ahead that's been part of our planning for a long time now but equally, given the nature in which we now compete and live our lives," he said.

"It's not a bad thing for guys to either take time off or go to the IPL if they feel refreshed and have enough energy," he added

KKR are right now grieving in the seventh spot in the IPL points table with just two successes in the first phase of the tournament.